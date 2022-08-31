'May his Force be with you': Anand Mahindra's post on Ganesh Chaturthi wins hearts

Anand Mahindra made a Star Wars reference in the caption and wrote, 'He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi'

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi and the country is all set to welcome Lord Ganesha for the next 10 days, be it in their homes or social media feeds. And when it comes to social media trends, can Anand Mahindra be far behind?

The Mahindra Group Chairman is all about encouraging the festive spirit and his latest post is proof enough. Anand Mahindra has shared the clip of a procession taking an idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandal. The massive idol is beautifully decked out and even has an Indian flag flying high at the side.

The idol shows Lord Ganesha being pulled by two bulls. You can see several devotees transporting the colossal statue with care.

Anand Mahindra made a Star Wars reference in the caption and wrote, “He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi”.

Watch:

He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/fGOFy0VrML — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2022



The video garnered several reactions. “Corruption has increased. So Ganesha has taken avatar of lord Yamraj now,” wrote one user.

Corruption has increased . So Ganesha has taken avtar of lord Yamraj now. — Do (@TechWack) August 31, 2022



“Imagine if we like each other as much as we love him….across community and creed…may he bless us with that thought and foresight”, commented another.

Imagine if we like each other as much as we love him….across community and creed…may he bless us with that thought and foresight. — Rameshson (@Rameshson2) August 31, 2022



Several users felt emotional when they saw the Indian flag with the idol.

https://twitter.com/Smart_Dummi/status/1564846726955032579

On seeing Ganpati Bappa riding the bulls, some could not stop wishing for a good year at Dalal Street.

He’s riding on the bulls !! Hoping the coming year will be of bulls at the Sensex !! — Amol (@M1975Amol) August 31, 2022

Others hoped the idol was eco-friendly.

Really hope that its eco friendly. This festival has been marred noise and water pollution and that's the last thing any "God" would want — Vishal Agarwal (@AgarwalV14) August 31, 2022

This is not the only post Anand Mahindra has shared about Ganesh Chaturthi. He had posted a clip of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and called it “the heart & soul of Mumbai”. The footage showed this year’s idol of Lalbaugcha Raja being unveiled ahead of the start of the festivities.

Watch:

Nothing expresses the heart & soul of Mumbai better than Lalbaugcha Raja… Ganpati Bappa Morya! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nnqTIPqGUN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2022

Earlier, the industrialist had posted a clip of a young boy making a sculpture of Lord Ganesha. In the video, the boy can be seen moulding the trunk of the clay statue.

“His hands move with the fluency of a great sculptor. Wonder if kids like him get the training they deserve or have to abandon their talent…?” Anand Mahindra wrote.

His hands move with the fluency of a great sculptor. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I wonder if kids like him get the training they deserve or have to abandon their talent…? https://t.co/XzMgeg930q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2022

The video has received over 6.3 lakh views till date.

