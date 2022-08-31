India

'May his Force be with you': Anand Mahindra's post on Ganesh Chaturthi wins hearts

Anand Mahindra made a Star Wars reference in the caption and wrote, 'He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi'

FP Trending August 31, 2022 15:17:07 IST
'May his Force be with you': Anand Mahindra's post on Ganesh Chaturthi wins hearts

Anand Mahindra's Twitter post on Ganesh Chathurthi wins heart. ( Twitter@anandmahindra)

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi and the country is all set to welcome Lord Ganesha for the next 10 days, be it in their homes or social media feeds. And when it comes to social media trends, can Anand Mahindra be far behind?

The Mahindra Group Chairman is all about encouraging the festive spirit and his latest post is proof enough. Anand Mahindra has shared the clip of a procession taking an idol of Lord Ganesha to the pandal. The massive idol is beautifully decked out and even has an Indian flag flying high at the side.

The idol shows Lord Ganesha being pulled by two bulls. You can see several devotees transporting the colossal statue with care.

Anand Mahindra made a Star Wars reference in the caption and wrote, “He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi”.

Watch:


The video garnered several reactions. “Corruption has increased. So Ganesha has taken avatar of lord Yamraj now,” wrote one user.


“Imagine if we like each other as much as we love him….across community and creed…may he bless us with that thought and foresight”, commented another.


Several users felt emotional when they saw the Indian flag with the idol.
https://twitter.com/Smart_Dummi/status/1564846726955032579

On seeing Ganpati Bappa riding the bulls, some could not stop wishing for a good year at Dalal Street.

Others hoped the idol was eco-friendly.

This is not the only post Anand Mahindra has shared about Ganesh Chaturthi. He had posted a clip of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and called it “the heart & soul of Mumbai”. The footage showed this year’s idol of Lalbaugcha Raja being unveiled ahead of the start of the festivities.

Watch:

Earlier, the industrialist had posted a clip of a young boy making a sculpture of Lord Ganesha. In the video, the boy can be seen moulding the trunk of the clay statue.

“His hands move with the fluency of a great sculptor. Wonder if kids like him get the training they deserve or have to abandon their talent…?” Anand Mahindra wrote.

The video has received over 6.3 lakh views till date.

Which one of these posts put you in a festive mood? Let us know in the comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 31, 2022 15:17:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Anand Mahindra shares video of innovative 'car gate'; internet calls it 'Indian jugaad'
India

Anand Mahindra shares video of innovative 'car gate'; internet calls it 'Indian jugaad'

Recently, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of an innovative gate entrance that is surely going to leave you amazed

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Don to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath, films that best captured the festival
Entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Don to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath, films that best captured the festival

As the nation immerses itself into the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, we look at some Hindi film songs that thunderously captured the grandeur and grit of the festive spirit.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR characters inspire Ganapati idols
Entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR characters inspire Ganapati idols

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.