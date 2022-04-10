May everyone get peace, prosperity by grace of Lord Ram: PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami
The country is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. It is observed every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama
New Delhi: The country is celebrating Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April. On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all.
"Happy Ram Navami to the people of the country. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram!" PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.
देशवासियों को रामनवमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीराम की कृपा से हर किसी को जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त हो। जय श्रीराम!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022
Around 1 pm on Sunday, the Prime Minister will be virtually addressing the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat.
He had inaugurated the temple in 2008, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Based on suggestions given by PM Modi in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities to undertake free cataract operations and Ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients.
Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or 'kuldevi' of the Kadava Patidars.
Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet).
