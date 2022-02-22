Maulana Abul Kalam Azad death anniversary: Some interesting facts about the freedom fighter

The Islamic theologian and senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), had also made immense contributions in the field of education

Today, 22 February marks the 64th death anniversary of independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Born on 11 November, 1888 in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, Azad is commonly remembered as Maulana Azad. He was one of India’s most prominent freedom fighters, who fought against the British rule and also opposed the formation of Pakistan as he favoured the idea of a secular and united India.

During India’s freedom struggle, Azad was one of the most influential and prominent activists. The Islamic theologian and senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), had also made immense contributions in the field of education.

In 1958, Azad breathed his last. On his death anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the former President of INC:

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s original name was Sayyid Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al Hussaini. He was fluent in Arabic, Hindi, Persian, Bengali and English.

At a very young age, Azad was running a library, a debating society and a reading room. When he was a teenager, he started composing poetry in Urdu and was also teaching students twice his age. At the age of 16, Azad completed the traditional course of education.

While growing up, Azad was against the British Raj for racial discrimination. Following which, he became a nationalist and played a pivotal role in the country’s independence movement.

His identity and prominence came through his work as a journalist, wherein he published works that were sensitive to the British rule.

With time, Azad became one of the main leaders of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent civil disobedience movement. At 35, Azad became the youngest leader in 1923 to serve as the President of the INC.

From 1947 to 1958, Azad served as the first education minister of independent India. Later in 1992, he was awarded India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna.

Inspiring Quotes by Azad:

Climbing to the top, demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.

Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model

Be more dedicated to making solid achievements rather than running after swift but synthetic happiness.

You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

