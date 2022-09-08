'Those aircraft have advanced radar and missile capabilities. This is very clearly designed to give Pakistan an edge in fighting capabilities,' said Parthasarthy.

New Delhi: Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan G Parthasarthy on Thursday said that the US supplying $450 million equipment for F-16 fighters to Pakistan is a matter of concern as it gives the neighbouring enemy nation an edge in fighting capabilities.

“Those aircraft have advanced radar and missile capabilities. This is very clearly designed to give Pakistan an edge on fighting capabilities,” said Parthasarthy.

He said such capabilities have been used lethally in the past against us and it’s a very clear signal to India that US is planning to give Pakistan the capabilities to match India.

“We should take it up with concern and signal should be sent to the US not just politically but in terms of action or issues of their concern because this is something we just can’t ignore,” the Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan added.

The Biden administration has approved a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan to help it meet current and future counterterrorism threats, in Washington’s first major security assistance to Islamabad in four years.

In 2018, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Islamabad for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens in the country.

In a notification to the US Congress on Wednesday, the State Department said it has approved a possible foreign military sale of F-16 case for sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million, arguing that this will sustain Islamabad’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying the Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.

“The United States Government has notified Congress of a proposed Foreign Military Sales case to sustain the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 programme. Pakistan is an important counterterrorism partner, and as part of longstanding policy, the United States provides life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“Pakistan’s F-16 programme is an important part of the broader United States-Pakistan bilateral relationship. The proposed sale will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet. The F-16 fleet allows Pakistan to support counterterrorism operations and we expect Pakistan to take sustained action against all terrorist groups,” the spokesperson added.

According to the Congressional notification, the proposed sale does not include any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.

It said that Pakistan has requested to consolidate prior F-16 sustainment and support cases to support the Pakistan Air Force F-16 fleet by reducing duplicate case activities and adding additional continued support elements.

The $450 million foreign military sale to Pakistan participation in F-16 Aircraft Structural Integrity Programme, electronic combat international security assistance programme, international engine management programme, engine component improvement programme, and other technical coordination groups; aircraft and engine hardware and software modifications and support and aircraft and engine spare repair/return parts.

The Pentagon said this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.

