Matrimonial ad requests software engineers to not call, elicits mixed reactions from netizens

FP Trending September 20, 2022 23:37:53 IST
Representational image. Image Courtesy: Pexels

An odd matrimonial advertisement has taken the internet by storm. The ad sought a groom who is either an IAS or IPS, or working doctor (PG), or industrialist or businessman from the same caste. At the bottom of the advertisement, it was clearly mentioned that software engineers should not call.

The ad is for a 24-year-old woman from a ‘rich family’ with a business background. As per the ad, the bride is an MBA degree holder. The picture of this hilarious ad was posted on Twitter by businessman Samir Arora with the caption, “Future of IT does not look so sound.”.


While many people found this tweet funny, some people criticised it.

“If we go by that logic, then the future of India doesn’t seem to be so bright. Despite having higher education with a rich and prosperous background, if the person is looking for caste over everything, then something is very wrong,” a user commented.


Some users chose to be sarcastic. A person wrote, “There is no need to worry about that, engineers don’t have to depend on the newspaper ads, they find all the things on their own.”


“Can mechanical engineers call?” a user light-heartedly replied.


There were also some people who emphasised on the crucial role of the IT sector.

A user stated, “Sir, is it possible for you to think of running the business without the use of IT? The sector is just facing challenges which always come post a boom cycle. It’s not a commodity which everyone can produce, even then, keeping pace with the innovation will not be possible. The IT sector will always be creating values.”


“Sir, but we cannot think of globalisation without the IT industry, and the modern world won’t be there in its modern form,” an account wrote.


The post has garnered more than 4,000 likes so far.

Updated Date: September 20, 2022 23:37:53 IST

