Matrimonial ad requests software engineers to not call, elicits mixed reactions from netizens

An odd matrimonial advertisement has taken the internet by storm. The ad sought a groom who is either an IAS or IPS, or working doctor (PG), or industrialist or businessman from the same caste. At the bottom of the advertisement, it was clearly mentioned that software engineers should not call.

The ad is for a 24-year-old woman from a ‘rich family’ with a business background. As per the ad, the bride is an MBA degree holder. The picture of this hilarious ad was posted on Twitter by businessman Samir Arora with the caption, “Future of IT does not look so sound.”.

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022



While many people found this tweet funny, some people criticised it.

“If we go by that logic, then the future of India doesn’t seem to be so bright. Despite having higher education with a rich and prosperous background, if the person is looking for caste over everything, then something is very wrong,” a user commented.

By that logic, future of India doesn’t look good because today even after a good higher education and rich and prosperous background, if the person is keeping caste over everything then there is something really wrong! — Shivani Pradhan (@IamShivaniPradh) September 16, 2022



Some users chose to be sarcastic. A person wrote, “There is no need to worry about that, engineers don’t have to depend on the newspaper ads, they find all the things on their own.”

Don’t worry..Engineers don’t rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own. — Ajay sharma (@Ajaysha17977479) September 16, 2022



“Can mechanical engineers call?” a user light-heartedly replied.

Kya mechanical wale call kar sakte hai? — dr_vee (@dr_veeprakash) September 16, 2022



There were also some people who emphasised on the crucial role of the IT sector.

A user stated, “Sir, is it possible for you to think of running the business without the use of IT? The sector is just facing challenges which always come post a boom cycle. It’s not a commodity which everyone can produce, even then, keeping pace with the innovation will not be possible. The IT sector will always be creating values.”

Sir, can you think of doing business without IT? It’s just going through challenges that they always faced after a boom cycle. It’s not a commodity that all can produce, even then won’t be able to keep pace with innovation. It will always be there creating values — SKD (@swapankrdas) September 16, 2022



“Sir, but we cannot think of globalisation without the IT industry, and the modern world won’t be there in its modern form,” an account wrote.

Sir but without IT industry globalisation can not be imagined and modern world will not there in its morden form. — Vimal Kumar (@vrchaubey) September 16, 2022



The post has garnered more than 4,000 likes so far.

