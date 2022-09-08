Matrabhumi Yojana: Yogi Adityanath partners with people in building public infrastructures

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that through the Yojana, a person wanting to construct roads, procession house, community building in the name of his ancestor will get 50 per cent of funding by Uttar Pradesh government

Mau: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said a scheme – ‘Matrabhumi Yojana’ – will be launched in the state under which if a person wants construct roads, procession house, community building in the name of his ancestor will get 50 per cent funding from the state government.

Adityanath also said that the name of his ancestor will also be inscribed on the structure.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Mau today, Adityanath, without taking name, attacked Mukhtar Ansari, a former MLA from Mau Sadar seat, and said that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking action against those who acted like "termites" to damage Mau.

"These mafias and their people have committed the sin of obstructing the development of this area. The mafia kept damaging this place (Mau) like termites. These people used the money coming for development to increase their wealth and enlarge the havelis. Today the government is making them and their family compensate for the sin they have committed."

Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in Banda jail on various charges. His son Abbas Ansari is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA from Mau seat and is also an accused in a case of illegal possession of arms and the court has declared him a fugitive.

The Uttar Pradesh government is constantly tightening the noose on Mukhtar's family and close friends, and properties of many of his relatives and associates have been confiscated or demolished in the last couple of years.

"The state government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime. Any criminal, no matter how big he is or how much protection he gets, he would be put in the clutches of the law," Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that his government is working with a "pure" spirit and during the last five years, under his regime, five lakh youngsters were given government jobs.

"Through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swarozgar Yojana, and One District One Product, work has been done to encourage the youth for self-employment," he said.

With inputs from agencies

