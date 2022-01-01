Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede: 12 dead, 20 injured; Yatra resumes after brief halt

The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede

At least twelve pilgrims have died and over a dozen others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday.

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.

Devotees usually trek to the hilltop shrine from the Katra base camp, a distance of nearly 13 km, while some reach there by helicopter.

Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

Officials said 12 people died in the stampede and their bodies have been removed to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification and other legal formalities.

Twenty more people were injured and the majority of them are undergoing treatment at Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the officials said, adding that the condition of four of the injured was stated to be "critical".

The officials said the shrine was open and devotees were paying obeisance till last reports came in.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede which will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is rushing to Katra following the incident.

I’m immediately rushing to #Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine. I look forward to have a detailed discussion with the administration and report it back to Hon’ble PM Sh @NarendraModi. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his anguish over the incident in a tweet.

Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2022

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

The Prime Minister's Office also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2022

Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में हुई दुखद दुर्घटना से हृदय अत्यंत व्यथित है। इस संबंध में मैंने J&K के उपराज्यपाल श्री मनोज सिन्हा जी से बात की है। प्रशासन घायलों को उपचार पहुँचाने के लिए निरंतर कार्यरत है। इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 1, 2022

"My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2022

"Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine", Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, also expressed his condolences.

Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022

BJP chief JP Nadda also expressed his condolences over the stampede in Katra.

माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में हुई दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की असामयिक मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ता राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं तथा घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 1, 2022

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter to express his grief.

माता वैष्णो देवी धाम में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। माँ आदिशक्ति हादसे में दिवंगत हुए लोगों की आत्माओं को शांति व दुर्घटना में घायल हुए लोगों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करने की कृपा करें। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 1, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted out his condolences to the bereaved families.

माता वैष्णोदेवी मंदिर में हुई भगदड़ की दुर्घटना दुखद है।

मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना है।

🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 1, 2022

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolences in a tweet.

According to ANI, an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra and Rs 2 lakh for the injured was announced by LG Sinha.

However, the Vaishno Devi yatra resumed following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra.

Following are the board helpline numbers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine:

01991-234804

01991-234053

Here are other helpline numbers which may come in handy for those in need to get in touch with their friends and families:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557

With inputs from PTI

