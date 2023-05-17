Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is notoriously known for its ugly traffic scenes. The citizens often find themselves stuck in traffic congestion for hours while trying to navigate the city’s chaotic roads. Despite the administration making numerous efforts to manage the city’s traffic, it seems the issue has no solution to it. One such challenging situation recently left hundreds of Bangaloreans in a chaotic state. A truck collision that caused a massive tree to fall on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) left a nightmarish traffic jam on Tuesday morning. As a result, commuters had to wait in long queues on the roads, and were further forced to abandon their vehicles or return home.

A few were also spotted logging in to their systems and starting to work as they were not able to reach their workplaces on time. Many also took to Twitter and vented their frustration and disappointment with the administration’s failure in managing the traffic crisis.

Twitter reactions to Bengaluru traffic woes

A user while sharing a picture of the congested Bengaluru road took a jibe at the traffic police officers and wrote, “If traffic police concentrate on traffic management rather than hiding behind trees or pillars to collect fines, these types of cases would not occur.”

If traffic police concentrate on traffic management rather than hiding behind trees or pillars to collect fines,these types of cases would not occur.#bangaloretraffic #BangaloreORR pic.twitter.com/jMZ0hYtnd0 — Praveen Reddy (@Praveen55541565) May 16, 2023

A user while noting how people crossed 8km in one hour, requested the Karnataka CM to look into the matter.

People even crossed their 8km in 1 hour.

Requesting to @CMofKarnataka kindly look into this.

Bangalore traffic is getting worst day by day.

Its going tough for common people to reach their offfice on time. pic.twitter.com/SeZPz22sW2 — Aashi Aggarwal (@AashiAggarwal13) May 16, 2023

Another user slammed the city’s traffic department calling it out for “massive traffic mismanagement.” “Worst traffic this far. High time that IT cos. and Tech startups start looking for alternative cities,” the tweet added further.

https://twitter.com/CA_PathakJI/status/1658347466885038080

A user while mentioning that he remained stuck at the HSR for around three hours expressed his anger on Twitter.

When Traffic gives you 3 hour Sun bath

…Feeling Shit n Zombified 😡😡🤬 Stuck in HSR for last 3 hours#Bangalore_traffic pic.twitter.com/p0GXlq0Mym — Sooraj Mohan (@Sooraj_Mohan__) May 16, 2023

Amid the chaos, a woman was also seen working on her laptop while sitting on the Rapido bike on her way to the office.

Sharing a picture of the congested road, a user made a sarcastic remark calling it a “new era of work from road after wfo and wfh.”

“Covered 2 kms in 2 hrs, finally had to walk back home… Meanwhile, fellow travellers’ golden rule formation : Carry your breakfast, lunch and snacks henceforth… Who knows when! #wfr #workfromroad literally! A new era after wfo & wfh…”, the user wrote.

Covered 2 kms in 2 hrs, finally had to walk back home…

Meanwhile, fellow travellers' golden rule formation : Carry your breakfast, lunch and snacks henceforth… Who knows when!#wfr #workfromroad literally!

A new era after wfo & wfh… 😬#bangaloretraffic 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Ze4FhGXD8p — Rupal Mohita (@RupalMohita) May 16, 2023

Notably, as citizens continued venting their anger and frustration on the administration, the Bengaluru police continued advising commuters to take alternative routes until the traffic situation is defused. The authorities also asked for the people’s cooperation to manage the crisis.

