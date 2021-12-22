India

Massive fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi shrine forest area, no casualty reported

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed that no damage has been reported and the Yatra is being conducted smoothly

FP Staff December 22, 2021 12:51:41 IST
File image shows firefighters trying to douse a fire at a building situated near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Trikuta hills in Katra, on 8 June, 2021. PTI

A massive fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine forest area on Tuesday. It was brought under control by the team of the shrine board and the forest department.

Meanwhile, the yatra to the holy shrine in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed. As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra is being conducted smoothly.

Following the incident, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted:

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in June, a fire had broken out at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan temple in Jammu. According to the reports, the fire broke out in the cash counting area.

Updated Date: December 22, 2021 12:51:41 IST

