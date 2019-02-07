Massive fire breaks out at Noida's Metro Hospital; at least 40 patients evacuated so far, many more feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at Noida's prominent Metro Hospital and Heart Institute on Thursday. While initial reports stated that over two dozen patients and staff were trapped inside the premises, no casualty has been reported so far. Located in Sector 12 of the city, the hospital reported the blaze incident around noon. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and till now, more than 40 people have been rescued by the fire department, a report stated. All patients were successfully evacuated to the hospital's Sector-11 branch, an India Today report said.

Reports also stated that the third and fourth floors of the facility were affected by the blaze. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Around 66 patients were there in the hospital when the incident occurred, reported The Indian Express. Chairperson of the facility, Purshotam Lal, was quoted saying that all fire safety measures were in place at the premises.

The Express also quoted Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh who said that a magisterial enquiry will be set up to ascertain if the hospital had fire clearances and to understand the cause of blaze.

Rescue operations underway after a fire broke out in Metro Hospital in Noida's sector-12. pic.twitter.com/ctgVgbgQLI

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2019

Smoke was first seen billowing out of the building's rear side, however, the fire later spread to other parts of the hospital as well.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.