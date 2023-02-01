Massive avalanche hits skiing resort in J&K's Gulmarg

Srinagar: A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.Two bodies have been recovered so far and four were rescued. Several others, including some skiers, are feared trapped.

#WATCH | J&K: Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated, Baramulla Police say. pic.twitter.com/zsFBfBL0od — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

“Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow,” a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.

The officials said four persons — two foreign skiers and two guides — were reportedly missing.

According to news agency ANI, a rescue operation is being carried out by Baramulla Police along with other agencies.

