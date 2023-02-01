Massive avalanche hits skiing resort in J&K's Gulmarg
Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated,says a spokesman of Baramulla district police
Srinagar: A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.Two bodies have been recovered so far and four were rescued. Several others, including some skiers, are feared trapped.
#WATCH | J&K: Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated, Baramulla Police say. pic.twitter.com/zsFBfBL0od
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023
“Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow,” a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.
The officials said four persons — two foreign skiers and two guides — were reportedly missing.
According to news agency ANI, a rescue operation is being carried out by Baramulla Police along with other agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Islamic Pakistan and British complicity: Why India fails to learn from its past
One must admire the audacity of the British establishment which has taken to the most egregious slander against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BBC, trying to incite Muslim revolt in India with blatant lies, even as it is negotiating the FTA
Right Word | BJP’s roadmap for 2024: Strong organisation, ideological clarity, effective delivery and ‘Modi Plus’
The BJP has a distinct advantage over the Opposition which is divided, bereft of any ideology and has poor organisational support
How recent killing of Pandits and their migration has affected quality teaching in Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting and demanding relocation from the valley till the security situation improves. Hundreds of employees and their families have shifted to Jammu. This has seriously affected quality education in the Valley