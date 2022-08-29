Masked men hold finance company officials hostage, loot over Rs12 crore worth gold, Rs10 lakh cash

The incident occurred inside Manappuram Finance Limited’s office at around at 9:22 AM when the accused with faces covered in mask and helmet broke in the office premise

Udaipur: Officials of a Rajasthan based non-banking financial company were allegedly looted of over 20 kilograms of gold jewellery worth Rs 12 crore and Rs10 lakh in cash after being held as hostages at gunpoint on Monday.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred at around at 9:22 AM when the accused with faces covered in mask and helmet broke in the office premise, “At first, we did not understand anything, then they pulled out revolvers and threatened to our lives, they made us stand against the wall while they collected everything valuable we had,” one of the official said.

Police superintendent Vikas Kumar Sharma said informed that the loot occurred at Manappuram Finance Limited’s office in Pratap Nagar in Udaipur.

He said the exact worth of the looted jewellery is yet to be ascertained however the officials have assumed a total loss of over 20 kg gold and ₹10 lakh in cash.

Police said that they were informed about the loot after the accused fled. They are scanning the CCTV footages of the bank and neighbouring areas. The officials present at the time of robbery are also being questioned for leads, said cops.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.