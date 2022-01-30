Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas: History, significance and how the day is observed

The day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed across the country on 30 January every year. The day marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On this day, Indians remember the slain freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence. Various events are organised across the country to pay respect to the fallen.

Like every year, the Centre has directed all state governments and union ministries to observe two minutes of silence on the day at 11 am in the memory of martyred independence heroes.

History and Significance of the day

This year, India will commemorate 74th death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. The day is observed to remember Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to India’s fight for independence. Bapu led countless freedom movements and advocated non-violence.

In 1948, The Father of the Nation was killed by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers in the Birla House. Godse held Gandhiji responsible for India-Pakistan partition which led to the loss of thousands of lives.

How the day is marked

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, the top-most leadership of the country including President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister gather at New Delhi's Rajghat and pay tribute to Gandhiji. They are also joined by the service chiefs of the three defence forces to lay floral wreaths at his memorial.

Martyrs Day on 23 March

Martyrs' Day is also commemorated on 23 March to pay homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. On this day in 1931, these three courageous revolutionaries were hung by the British.

The trio was hung for assassinating British officer John Saunders in 1928. Their saga of sacrifice became a source of inspiration for millions of Indians.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.