Today, 30 January marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or as we popularly know him, Mahatma Gandhi. It was on this date back in 1948 when Gandhi was assassinated by Nathursam Godse at the Birla House in New Delhi. The day is also observed as ‘Martyrs Day’ to commemorate the sacrifices of our freedom fighters towards the country. Notably, Gandhi is also counted among those selfless freedom fighters who not only led several anti-British movements but also played a key role in India’s fight for independence.

It is pertinent to note that India observes Martyrs Day on several dates. Besides 30 January, it is also marked on 23 March every year.

Martyrs Day: History

While Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in India’s fight for independence and received the support of many, there were also people who were against his ideals and blamed him for various reasons. As a result of this, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948, just five months after India gained independence.

He died on the spot after being shot thrice at point-blank range during a prayer meeting at the Birla House. His death left the entire country in a state of mourning. It was after that when the Government of India announced that the day will be observed as ‘Shaheed Diwas’.

Martyrs’ Day: Significance

The day is observed to remember the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi towards the country. He is not just remembered in India but all over the world. His life story and message of truth, non-violence, and love inspired a lot of people who joined hands for independence under his guidance. His values are also recalled for being relevant in today’s time and so in the future.

Martyrs’ Day: How is it celebrated?

On this day, the Prime Minister of India along with the President, Vice President, Defence Minister, and the three Service Chiefs visit Raj Ghat in the national capital and pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. A two-minute silence is also observed across the nation in honour of those brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.

