Martyrs' Day: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, several political leaders remember Mahatma Gandhi on social media

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers, political leaders and prominent figures took to social media to remember Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary, observed as Martyrs' Day.

"On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence," Kovind wrote through the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle.

The prime minister, who will dedicate a National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on the occasion, tweeted that the country "remains eternally grateful" to those who have laid down their lives for India.

He also remembered the Mahatma in a tweet.

पूज्य बापू को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर शत् शत् नमन। Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2019

Tweeting in Hindi, Tamil and English, Venkaiah Naidu spoke on the necessity to "rededicate ourselves to the high ideals and values set by the Father of the Nation". "On this Martyrs' Day, I join all country men in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and all the valiant people who had sacrificed their lives for the country," he added.

Several Union and state ministers, MPs and MLAs also tweeted using the "MartyrsDay" hashtag, most propounding the tenets of non-violence that Mahatma had preached.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on how the "unforgettable contributions for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered" while civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted out a picture bearing the images of not just the Mahatma but also Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe remembered martyrs who had died for the country and asked that everyone "ensure that the unity and integrity of our country and countrymen is further strengthened so as to make their martyrdom more meaningful". His Rajya Sabha and BJP colleague Vijay Goel also wrote a tribute to the people who have sacrificed their lives.

Among state chief ministers who tweeted early on Wednesday were TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. Both wrote on the collective debt the nation owes to its martyrs.

Lalu Prasad, whose team operates his Twitter account while he is in Ranchi Jail, wrote that the day was a chance to remember the father of the nation. "May your ideals and principles of peace, sacrifice, truth and non violence continue to guide us always," he added.

His son, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, wrote on how even 71 years after Gandhi was killed, "his killers still fear his teachings and ideology".

Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi used the occasion to point out that "forgiveness is a sign of strength." Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was also one to uphold the necessity of secular thought to preserve Gandhi's vision of an "united India".

Nathuram Godse had assassinated Gandhi on this day in 1948.

Several former and present-day cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif also tweeted on the role of Gandhi in shaping the nation.

