Narendra Modi to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi, lay foundation stone for Surat airport building extension today

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Wednesday. During his day-long visit to the state, he will also lay the foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.

Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism. In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India’s freedom. pic.twitter.com/bJ5YgHZlr5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

"Modi will go to Dandi in Navsari district where he will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation on Bapu's death anniversary," an official release said. "The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March," it said.

Before visiting Dandi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport. He will address a public meeting later, it said.

The Salt Satyagraha March, better known as Dandi March, was a landmark event in the freedom struggle. As part of the civil disobedience movement against the British rule, 80 Satyagrahis led by Gandhi marched 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from seawater, thus breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

Modi will also inaugurate Smt Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital in Surat. Upon his return to Surat from Dandi, he will interact with participants at the New India Youth conclave.

This will be Modi's second visit to Gujarat this month. He had visited the state on 19 January to dedicate the Armoured System Complex at Hazira besides attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on 17 and 18 January.

