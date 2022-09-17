The Indian flag is flown high above government buildings on this day. The occasion is also called Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din

Marathwada Liberation Day is commemorated every year on 17 September in the state of Maharashtra to mark the integration of Marathwada with the Indian Union. The day is also called Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din as Indian troops defeated Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadoor, the ruler of Hyderabad at that time. Cultural programmes like flag hoisting ceremonies are held on this day to celebrate this occasion.

The flag hoisting ceremony takes place in Siddharth Garden, Aurangabad at 9 am every year on 17 September. However, this time, it will take place at 7 am so that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can attend the Hyderabad Liberation Day event in Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be also attending the event in Telangana.

History and Significance:

India gained its independence on 15 August, 1947. All the princely states were given the option of joining either India or Pakistan. Out of the 565 princely kingdoms, 562 merged into India. Only the kingdoms of Hyderabad, Junagadh and Kashmir held out.

Hyderabad was ruled at the time by Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadoor, who chose to maintain his independence. The kingdom included the region of Marathwada, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka. Thirteen months after India’s independence, the government launched “Operation Polo” to merge Hyderabad with India and prevent any challenges from arising to the country.

On 13 September 1948, the main armed forces infiltrated from Solapur. Within hours, Indian forces had taken portions of Naldurg, Tuljapoor, Parbhani to Manikgarh, Kanergaon, and Bonakal in Vijayawada. Indian troops launched attacks from Chalisgaon and Buldhana as well. On 15 September, the Nizam’s soldiers began to withdraw, and two days later, on 17 September, the army chief of the Nizam’s forces, Jan Al Idris, surrendered. The Nizam surrendered on the same day, and the state of Hyderabad, including the area of Marathwada was integrated into India.

Celebrations:

The Indian flag is flown above government buildings during this day. Rallies are held in schools and colleges. Seminars are also conducted to address regional issues.

