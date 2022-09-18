Maple Bear Canadian School, Indirapuram celebrates its 18th Founders’ Day with great gusto and zest

It was an exciting event and the entire team of Maple Bear Canadian School, Indirapuram participated with great enthusiasm

It was a coming-of-the-age moment for Maple Bear Canadian School (MBCS), Indirapuram, when it celebrated its 18th Founders’ Day on 15 September 2022. A moment of immense pride and celebration, the school celebrated the occasion with gusto and zest.

All the existing and alumni parents were invited for the event along with the kids. Cake cutting took place in the presence of parents, students and the entire team of MBCS, Indirapuram. The kids as well as parents loved playing fun games at various stalls and purchased costumes and jewellery and gift items at a reasonable price.

The trampoline, bouncy and other rides allowed kids to unleash and enjoy themselves. The kids loved getting tattooed and beading their hair. In their attempt to play fun games, they learnt the importance of trying till one succeeds. Everyone relished the food provided at various stalls.

It was an exciting event and the entire team of Maple Bear Canadian School, Indirapuram participated with great enthusiasm to make the school’s 18th anniversary a grand success. The smile on the faces of kids and their parents showed their endeavour was successful and well appreciated.

