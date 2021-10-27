Mansukh Mandaviya to meet state health ministers today, will discuss status of COVID-19 vaccination

The meeting comes on the heels of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine jabs on 21 October

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and union territories today regarding ramping up of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, reported ANI, citing government sources.

The Union health minister will also discuss with his state counterparts about PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission during the meet.

Mandaviya’s meeting with the state health ministers assumes significance as the central government on 23 October reviewed the status and progress of COVID vaccination with states/UTs.

This came in the backdrop of the country achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore doses on 21 October 2021.

Mandaviya in today's meeting will also discuss the delay in administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a News18 report, close to 11 crore people in the country, who are eligible for a second dose, have not taken it despite availability of vaccines at the vaccination centres.

Sources said that the purpose of today’s meeting is to push all states to take up vaccinations in a mission mode. States would also be asked to encourage various vaccination drives, and keep up with the prime minister’s vision of ‘vaccination for all’.

As per the latest data released by the Union health ministry, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore. "India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore landmark milestone (1,03,48,36,594) today. More than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on October 26," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in its release on Tuesday.

So far, 41,10,37,440 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 13,11,13,078 second doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years.

Giving an update on COVID-19 vaccine availability in states/UTs, the MoHFW on Tuesday said that over 107.22 crore (1,07,22,96,865) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far by the Centre (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 12.37 crore (12,37,18,504) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the ministry further informed.

