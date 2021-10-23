First dose vs second dose: How India’s top 10 states have performed in COVID-19 vaccination drive

Around 75% of the country's adult population has received one vaccine dose but only 31% are fully vaccinated

On October 21, India accomplished the difficult task of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens. With this feat, India became only the second country in the world, behind China to administer one billion doses.

According to India’s official vaccine tracker, around 75 percent of India’s adult population has received one vaccine dose but only 31 percent are fully vaccinated, raising concerns that a large swathe of the population still remains vulnerable to the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 .

Firstpost analysed India’s COVID-19 data and saw that when it came to second doses, we still had a long way to go.

Below is a graphic detailing how the top 10 states, which have administered the highest number of doses, has performed when it comes to first dose vis-à-vis the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.