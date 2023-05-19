In today’s fast-paced and tech-savvy world, everyone has gone digital including people’s love life. From meeting new people on social media to using dating apps, it seems finding a ‘soulmate’ is just a click away! Dating apps like Bumble and Tinder have become quite popular nowadays with the generation tuning to them, in a bid to find someone special. While dating apps sound fun and interesting, a dating app bio has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. A man who claimed to be ‘single’ gave a brief bio outlining his ‘non-negotiable’ caste preference, thus sparking a fresh controversy regarding the existence of caste bias in the modern world. A screenshot of the man’s dating app bio has been shared on Twitter and grabbed divided reactions and a heated debate about such bias. While many criticised the bio, some also spoke in its support.

A Twitter user named Disha shared the screenshot of the dating app bio with a caption, taking a jibe at the man. “There is no caste bias among the educated,” she wrote.

"there is no caste bias among the educated" pic.twitter.com/VvyrU9pFnH — Disha (@dishambles) May 16, 2023

In the bio, the man described himself as, “Love the idea of love. Hopelessly married to Mac. Like driving to random places and enjoying the view. Let’s uninstall this app together. Some non-negotiable: 1. Brahmin Girl 2. Non-smoker.”

Reacting to the post, social media users sparked a debate on the man’s viewpoints and preferences.

Social media reactions to dating app bio

A user while speaking in support of the ‘caste preferential’ bio wrote, “Shame on him for being upfront, and definitely shame on him for daring to have a personal choice in who he dates!”, while another added, “Maybe he knows his family/parents won’t want a non-Brahmin and is clearly not looking for something casual, so better to set expectations. That being said, being hopelessly married to Mac is already a sad, sad disqualifier. These software types sadly have little or no game.”

“Exactly what about our formal education prepares us to not be caste biased?” a user commented while another said, “Lovely how everyone is talking about the caste bias but no one is talking the non smoker part.”

The tweet has so far grabbed over 6 lakh views along with more than 3,000 likes and several reactions.

