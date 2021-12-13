Manohar Parrikar 66th birth anniversary: Leaders from across political spectrum pay tribute to former defence minister

During his tenure as the defence minister, he oversaw several crucial measures including the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme and the surgical strikes in Pakistan

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to former defence minister Manohar Parrikar today, 13 December, on his 66th birth anniversary.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant paid a floral tribute to Parrikar's statue at Smriti Sthal in Panaji's Miramar. Sawant also took to Twitter and shared a video clip of the former defence minister which featured his political journey. Sawant termed his predecessor as the "architect of modern Goa" while paying his respects to the late politician.

Tributes to the Architect of Modern Goa, Late Dr Manohar Bhai Parrikar on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/1ycEI1Hm4I — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 13, 2021

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also remembered the late chief minister of Goa on his 66th birth anniversary. Terming Parikkar as "a gentleman politician", Puri wrote that his friendly persona and simplicity continues to be an inspiration for political leaders.

Remembering senior party leader & gentleman politician Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji on his birth anniversary. His affable persona & simplicity continues to inspire the political class. @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/9UHq6Dwxxf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 13, 2021

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also remembered the time he spent with Manohar Parrikar., saying that the former Defence Minister’s simplicity and genuine personality remains an inspiration for everyone.

Fondly remembering former Defence Minister and Ex-CM of Goa late Shri Manohar Parrikar ji on his birth anniversary. His genuineness and simplicity continues to inspire us everyday. pic.twitter.com/pQjELPE5tP — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 13, 2021

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to Parrikar, adding that the late BJP leader's dedication to serve the country remains an inspiration.

Remembering former Defence Minister of India, Manohar Parrikar on his jayanti. A beloved leader, his simple approach to life and dedication to serve the nation keeps on inspiring us. pic.twitter.com/TVVS5RUxI5 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 13, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too took to Twitter to pay her tribute to the late BJP leader:

Remembering Manohar Parrikar ji, former Defence Minister and former Chief Minister of Goa, on his birth anniversary. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2021

Some facts about Manohar Parrikar:

Manohar Parrikar was born on 13 December, 1955. He served as the country’s defence minister from 2014-17 during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.



In his early days, Parrikar worked in his father’s store in Mapusa, Goa.



He was a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, where he completed his BTech in metallurgical engineering in the year 1978.



After completing his degree, Parrikar started his own joint venture at Tivim Industrial Estate. The late politician also owned two hydraulic engineering units in 1981. After a few years in business, Parrikar became actively involved in politics in 1988.



The former Goa chief minister was often seen in plain half sleeves shirts and Kolhapuri chappals and liked to live his life in a simple and easygoing manner.



The first IIT graduate to become the chief minister of a state, Parrikar was elected as the chief minister of Goa in the year 2000.



During his tenure as the defence minister, he oversaw several crucial measures, like the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme, the surgical strikes in Myanmar and Pakistan and the induction of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas into the Indian Air Force, as well negotiating the Rafale deal with France.



He breathed his last on 17 March, 2019, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

