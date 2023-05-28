Mann ki Baat: Veer Savarkar's sacrifice, courage an inspiration for today's Indians, says PM Modi

Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held up the stories related to Veer Savarkar’s sacrifice and courage as an inspiration for today’s generation of Indians during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday.

May 28 happens to be the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar. He was born on this day in 1883.

In his speech during the 101st edition of “Mann Ki Baat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his experience while visiting the prison cell at the cellular jail in Andaman where Veer Savarkar had served a harsh sentence during British rule.

“I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani,” he said.

“Veer Savarkar’s personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today,” PM Modi said during his monthly radio address.

PM Modi also mentioned the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative, during which around 1,200 youths toured 22 states across India in order to enhance their understanding of the nation and its diversity.

“India’s strength lies in its diversity. There is a lot to see in our country. Keeping this in view, the Ministry of Education has taken an excellent initiative named ‘Yuvasangam’. The objective of this initiative is to increase People to People Connect as well as to give an opportunity to the youth of the country to mingle with each other. Higher educational institutions in various states have been linked to it,” PM Modi said.

Every last Sunday of the month, PM Modi addresses the nation via this radio programme. On October 3, 2014, the radio programme was launched in honour of Vijayadashami. It is broadcast on various platforms in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 other languages.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.