Mann Ki Baat: Resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness, dedication, says PM Modi

The prime minister, during the last episode of the year, said it is the responsibility of every countryman to ensure that the places, which bring joy, should not be made dirty by us

New Delhi: With an aim to encourage people to follow the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication.

In his Mann Ki Baat program today, Modi cited an example of 'Puneet Sagar' campaign undertaken by cadets for cleanliness in which more than 30 thousand NCC cadets participated.

"These cadets cleaned the beaches, removed plastic waste from there and collected it for recycling. Our beaches, our mountains are worth visiting only when there is cleanliness at the place," the prime minister said.

He said that it is the responsibility of every countryman that the places which give us so much joy, should not be made dirty by us.

Further, he mentioned a start-up named 'Saafwater' which has been started by some youth to give information related to the purity and quality of water in their area to people with the help of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet.

"This is just the next step of cleanliness. In view of the importance of this start-up for the clean and healthy future of the people, it has also received a Global Award," he added.

Speaking about 'Ek qadam swachhata ki ore' effort, Modi said, "Special campaigns are also being run in ministries and departments to remove the old and pending material. Some very interesting things have happened through this campaign."

"When this cleanliness drive was started in the Department of Post, the junkyard there became completely empty. Now this junkyard has been turned into a courtyard and cafeteria. Another junkyard has been converted into a parking space for two wheelers," he said.

He informed that the Ministry of Environment has also converted its vacant junkyard into a wellness centre and the Ministry of Urban Affairs has installed a Swachh ATM too.

"Departments under the Civil Aviation Ministry have started making organic compost from dry leaves falling from trees and organic waste. This department is also working to make stationery from waste paper," Modi stated.

