Mann ki Baat: PM Modi asks people to go for 'Cashless Day Out', visit and share #MuseumMemories

In his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked Indians to visit local museums during holidays and connect with their past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Mann Ki Baat' today from 11am. 'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

PM Modi said, “On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar this year, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was dedicated to the nation. It has been opened to the citizens of the country.”

The Prime Minister asked people to visit their local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag #MuseumMemories, online.

He said that Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, honours the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation-building and is a tribute to every Prime Minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

“The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them,” he added.

He said people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

There can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers, Modi said.

PM Modi said digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

PM Modi also talked about a unique 'Cashless Day Out' experiments by citizens, urging all to go cashless and opt for digital transactions.

“Now one can come out of one’s house with a resolve that one can roam the whole city for the whole day without having to do any cash transactions,” said PM Modi.

Talking further about the digital economy, the PM said every small payment helped in contributing to India’s digital ecosystem.

He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others.

"Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said.

“Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country. Last March, UPI transactions reached around Rs 10 lakh crores. Due to this, convenience is also increasing in the country and an atmosphere of honesty is also being created,” said Modi in today's Mann ki Baat episode.

"The facility of payment through UPI has reached even places where there was no good internet facility till a few years ago," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that just like in sports, divyangjan are doing wonders in arts, academics and many other fields. “With the power of technology they are achieving greater heights,” he added.

In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, water conservation is one of the resolves with which the country is moving forward, the PM said.

“Water is the basis of life of every living being. In our ancient scriptures too, water conservation has been emphasized upon,” said Modi

He also urged people to take all COVID-19 related precautions in view of upcoming festivals in May.

On 17 April, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a magazine based on the most recent episode of Mann ki Baat. The prime minister had also invited people to the next episode of his monthly radio address.

“Here’s an interesting magazine on last month’s #MannKiBaat, where we discussed a variety of topics such as India’s increased exports, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation, and traditional fairs. Join us for the next episode on the 24th “, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

