Mann Ki Baat: Nation will witness a historic moment as independent India turns 75, says PM Modi

PM Modi also urged the citizens to become a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga- Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, which will take place from 13 to 15 August, and hoist the tricolor at home

New Delhi: In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised between 13 and 15 August.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the episode.

"Do you have inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them... share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi had tweeted.

Addressing the 91st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi stated that this episode is very special, as this is the time when the country will be celebrating 75 years of independence.

PM Modi said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

"When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment," he said.

He also urged the citizens to become a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga- Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, which will take place from 13 to 15 August, and hoist the tricolor at home. He also suggested to the people that from the 2 to 15 August, everyone can place the tricolor on their social media profile pictures.

“The biggest message that emerges from all these events being organized in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is that all of us countrymen should follow our duty with full devotion. Only then will we be able to fulfill the dream of those countless freedom fighters… and to build the India of their dreams. That is why this Amrit Kaal of our next 25 years is Kartavyakaal, a period of duty for every countryman” he said.

In his address, Modi also said that India is becoming a powerhouse in export of toys.

Import of toys to India has gone down by 70 per cent while their export from India has risen to about Rs 2,600 crore from earlier Rs 300-400 crore, he said.

"Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. Toy clusters that are there everywhere in the country, small entrepreneurs who make toys, are getting a lot of benefit from it. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world," he said.

PM Modi requested people to visit railway stations of historical importance - especially those related to the Indian freedom movement.

Through an initiative named 'Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station', the objective is to make people know the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle.

"There are many such railway stations in the country, which are associated with the history of the freedom movement. You too will be surprised to know about these railway stations," PM Modi said.

Those 75 stations are being specially decked up and several events are also being organized at such locations as part of celebration of 75th year of India's Independence.

PM Modi mentioned about a letter he received from a listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', Ashish Bahl from Himachal Pradesh. Bahl in his letter mentioned about the 'Minjar Mela' of Chamba. PM Modi also urged people to visit Himachal, go to Chamba to see this fair.

Congratulating the students of class 10th and 12th on recent results, PM Modi said, “I congratulate all those students who have achieved success through their hard work and dedication. Due to the pandemic, the last two years have been extremely challenging. The courage and restraint shown by our youth in these circumstances is highly commendable. I wish everyone a bright future.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 22 July announced Class XII results with a pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. Girls outperformed boys yet again by 3.29 per cent, while transgender persons stole the show with 100 per cent pass percentage. Hours after announcing the Class XII results, the CBSE declared results for Class X too.

PM Modi lauded ace shuttler PV Sindhu and star javelin thrower and Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for winning laurels for the country at Singapore Open 2022 and World Athletics Championships 2022.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "Friends, be it the classroom or the playground, today our youth, in every field, are making the country proud. This month, PV Sindhu won her first title of the Singapore Open. Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship."

PM Modi also noted that the 44th Chess Olympiad is being hosted in India and expressed his happiness at India hosting the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in October, saying that it will enhance the enthusiasm of daughters of the country towards sports.

The 44th Chess Olympiad started in Chennai on 29 July and will go on till 10 August, 2022.

In the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi also remembered the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975 and said that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

He also applauded all those who resisted that period and said that even after the Emergency people did not lose faith in democracy.

With inputs from agencies

