Mann Ki Baat: Country doing wonders in space sector, this decade is 'Techade' of India, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Chhath Puja greetings and said that the Puja is a great example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, in the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“The festival of Chhath is also an example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp,” PM Modi said.

He added that Chhath Puja is now getting organized on a large scale in different districts of Maharashtra along with Delhi, Mumbai and many parts of Gujarat.

“I do remember that earlier in Gujarat, Chhath Puja was not performed to this extent. But with the passage of time, the colours of Chhath Puja have started getting dissolved in almost the whole of Gujarat. I am also very happy to see this. Nowadays we see, how many grand pictures of Chhath Puja come from abroad too. That is, the rich heritage of India, our faith, is reinforcing its identity in every corner of the world,” he said.

आज सूर्य उपासना का महापर्व छठ मनाया जा रहा है। यह परंपरा इस बात का प्रमाण है कि हमारी संस्कृति और आस्था का प्रकृति से कितना जुड़ाव है। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि छठी मइया सबकी समृद्धि और सबके कल्याण का आशीर्वाद दें। #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/LCRInrFLS0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

“So today, along with worshipping the Sun, why not also discuss his boon? This blessing of Sun God is – solar energy,” PM Modi said.

Talking about solar energy, PM Modi said that it is a subject in which the whole world is seeing its future. For India, the Sun God has not only been worshipped for centuries, but has also been the focus of our way of life. India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science and has become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of the country is also a subject of study. Sun worship is the proof of the deep connect of our culture with nature.

Talking about Modhera village, he said that almost all houses use solar energy to fulfil their electricity needs. People there are not only making use of electricity through solar energy, but also earning out of it. Modhera has become a model for the whole country now.

PM Modi also mentioned Kunni Deori from Odisha, who is making solar energy a medium of employment for her as well as for other women. “Kunni lives in Kardapal village of Kendujhar district of Odisha. She trains tribal women to spin silk on a solar-powered reeling machine. Due to the Solar Machine, these tribal women do not have to bear the burden of electricity bill, and they are earning income. This is the very boon of Sun God’s solar energy. The more the boon and the blessings spread, the better it is. Therefore, I urge you to join this and add others too,” he said.

Chhath Pooja is closely linked to the sun…during today’s #MannKiBaat highlighted our nation’s strides in solar energy. pic.twitter.com/8fIZClptTZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as in the space sector. The whole world, today, is surprised to see the achievements of India.

“Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened.”

With the help of the satellite launch, PM said the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country.

He said, “I also remember those old days, when India was denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology. But the scientists of India not only developed indigenous technology but today with its help, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously. With this launch, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market. With this, new doors of opportunities have also opened up for India.”

Prime Minister said that earlier in India the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Since the space sector was opened for India’s youth and revolutionary changes have started coming into it.

Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field, he said.

Prime Minister said the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area. Non-government companies are also getting the facility to launch their payloads and satellites through IN-SPACe.

PM Modi said the entire world is looking at solar energy as the future.

“Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science, that is why, today, we have become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of our country is also a subject of study,” he added.

A very special Diwali gift from our passionate youth working in the space sector. #MannKiBaat @isro pic.twitter.com/e81Kd65CmB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Talking about youth power, PM Modi said that their hard work, their sweat, their talent, will take India to the heights that the country is resolving today. The way our youth of today are working for the country, and have joined nation building, makes me filled with confidence. The way our youth solve problems in hackathons, stay awake all night and work for hours, is very inspiring.

PM Modi also talked about the need to protect the environment and said that sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment.

He also mentioned the National Games which happened a few days ago and said, “With the theme ‘Judega India to Jeetega India’, national game, on the one hand, have given a strong message of unity, on the other, have promoted India’s sports culture.

PM Modi also congratulated all the players, who won medals, made new records, participated in this sports competition, and wished these players a bright future.

This year’s National Games in Gujarat were a celebration of sports and the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/iRjgLGWGbq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about how Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for India’s Independence. “Birsa Munda had united millions of people against the British rule in his short lifetime. He had sacrificed his life to protect India’s independence and tribal culture. There is so much that we can learn from Dharti Aba Birsa Munda.”

Bhagwan Birsa Munda taught us how to live in harmony with our surroundings and be proud of our culture. Inspired by him, we are working to fulfil his dreams and to empower our tribal communities. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/32sJ8NcMCG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

While concluding the episode, PM Modi said that in the coming days, many states will also celebrate their Statehood day. Andhra Pradesh will celebrate its foundation day; Kerala Piravi will be celebrated. Karnataka Rajyotsava will be celebrated. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana will also celebrate their Statehood day.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people of all these states, and said that in all our states, the stronger the spirit to learn from each other, to cooperate, and to work together, the more the country will go forward.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.