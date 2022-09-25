Mann Ki Baat: Chandigarh Airport to be named after Bhagat Singh; Break records to buy khadi products, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday’s Mann ki Baat announced that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

“As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” said Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address.

PM Modi said that we should be inspired from our freedom fighters and should follow their ideals and build the India of their dreams. He also added that memorials of martyrs, the names of places and institutions named after them would inspire us with a sense of duty.

He said that India made a similar effort by setting up the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Kartavya Path. Naming the Chandigarh Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh is another step in that direction.

PM Modi requested people to share their views on the campaign for naming cheetahs brought to India from Nambia last week. The cheetahs were released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

"It will be great if the naming of cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest & maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the cheetahs," PM Modi added.

He further said that people from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of cheetahs and 1.3 crore Indians were elated and filled with pride. He added that a task force will monitor cheetahs, on the basis of which it will be decided when people can visit the cheetahs.

PM Modi released cheetahs at two release points in Kuno National Park.

The eight cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project. Later, the Indian Air Force choppers carried the cheetahs to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station.

PM Modi said, "India is winning laurels in para-sports. We have all been witness to this in many tournaments. There are many institutes that are working on helping Divangs increase their fitness levels & participate in sports. Today there are many people who are engaged in promoting the fitness culture among the specially-abled at the grassroots level. This imparts a lot of strength to the self-confidence of the specially-abled."

India has won many accomplishments and set new records in para-sports as of late.

Earlier in September, Indian javelin thrower and Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia clinched a silver medal for the country in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Morocco, which was held from 15 September to 17 September.

Devendra threw the javelin to a distance of 60.97 m to capture the silver. Also, India's Ajit Kumar won the gold by achieving the best throw of 64 m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary and called him an “exceptional thinker”.

He took to Twitter and said, “I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual.”

PM Modi also stated that no obstacle can stand in the way of a person who has been forged by the struggles of life. He spoke about the people who are either unable to hear, or are unable to express themselves through speech and Sign Language would be their greatest support.

However, there were no clear gestures or standards for Sign Language. To overcome these difficulties, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center was established in the year 2015.

PM Modi was happy to express that the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center has thus far prepared a dictionary comprising ten thousand words and expressions. On Sign Language Day, 23 September, many school courses have also been launched in Sign Language.

He also gave examples of Pooja, from Haryana, who could finally communicate with her son, after going through Sign Language training in 2018. Tinka has a six-year-old daughter who cannot hear. Tinka has undergone sign language training and can now communicate with her daughter.

PM Modi discussed about this in 'Mann Ki Baat' so that the awareness about Indian Sign Language increases.

Few days ago, PM Modi got a copy of the Hemkosh, one of the oldest dictionaries of Assamese language, written in Braille. Hemkosh was prepared in the 19th century. The Braille Edition of Hemkosh is around 10,000 pages long and is going to be published in more than 15 volumes and more than one lakh words have to be translated.

PM Modi greatly appreciated the sensitive effort.

In addition to Yoga, the United Nations has recognised one more effort of India, which is "India Hypertension Control Initiative" that started in 2017. PM Modi said that the way the international institutions had accepted the programme was unprecedented.

Modi touched upon climate change’s dangerous effects on marine ecosystem and said it is our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts for these challenges.

“India is also fortunate that due to the long coastline of more than seven and a half thousand kilometers (7500 km), our bond with the sea has remained unbroken. The evolutionary journey of human life has been continuously connected with water - be it seas, rivers or ponds,” he said.

Ahead of the festive season, the PM encouraged people to shop local and switch to plastic-free bags. at this time there is a festive spirit all around the country.

“Over the past years, a new resolution of the country has also been associated with our festivals. You all know, this is the resolution of ‘Vocal for Local’. I request you to break all the records this time to buy these products of khadi, handloom or handicrafts,” he said.

PM Modi also spoke about a team in Bangalore named Youth for Parivartan.

He added that this team has been working on cleanliness and other community activities, for the last eight years. Their motto is – 'Stop Complaining, Start Acting'. This team has so far beautified more than 370 places across the city. Youth for Parivartan has connected 100 to 150 (150) citizens at every place. Every Sunday this program starts in the morning and continues till noon. In this task, not only is the garbage lifted, the work of painting the walls and making artistic sketches is also done.

PM Modi also spoke about 'Kabaad se Jugaad' campaign of Meerut. This campaign is related to the protection of the environment as well as the beautification of the city. The special thing about this campaign is that, in this, waste such as iron scrap, plastic waste, old tires and drums are used. This campaign is also an example of how to beautify public places at a low cost.

PM Modi appreciated all the people involved in these campaigns.

PM Modi also spoke about 'Vocal for Local' where local artisans, craftsmen and traders are included in the joy of festivals.

On the occasion of Bapu's birth anniversary on 2 October, he said that Vocal for Local campaign will have to be intensified.

He added that true joy of this festival is also when everyone becomes a part of it. Therefore, people associated with the work of local products also have to be supported by the people of India. A good way is to include these type of products in whatever gifts we give during the festival.

PM Modi reminded us that 'Parhit Saris Dharam Nahi Bhai' is in our scriptures. That is, there is no other dharma like doing good to others, serving others, doing charity.

Recently, in India, another glimpse of this spirit of social service was seen. People are coming forward and are adopting one TB patient or the other, taking the lead in ensuring a nutritious diet. It is a part of the TB Free India campaign, whose basis is public participation; a sense of duty. It is possible to cure TB with the right nutrition, with the right medicines at the right time.

PM Modi believes that with this power of public participation, India will definitely be free from TB by the year 2025.

PM Modi also spoke about medical students who have adopted 50 villages in the Union Territories of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu. These medical students make the people of the village aware to avoid illness, also help in the recuperation, and also impart information about the schemes of the government. This spirit of philanthropy has brought new joy in the lives of the people living in the villages.

He congratulated all the students of the medical college for this endeavor.

PM Modi also spoke about coarse cereals, and celebrating the year 2023 as 'International Millet Year'. He received many such letters in which people have written how they have made millets a part of their daily diet. Some people have also referred to traditional dishes made from millets. These are signs of a big change.

Seeing this enthusiasm of people, PM Modi thought that an e-book could be made where people can share their experiences and dishes made from millets, so that, before the start of the International Millet Year, there will be a public encyclopedia based on millets which can be published on the MyGov portal.

PM Modi concluded the episode by reminding people that the National Games would start on 29 September in Gujarat. The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He wished luck to all the participants.

