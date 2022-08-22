Manish Sisodia reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years, says Arvind Kejriwal
The AAP leaders reached Ahmedabad on Monday and addressed a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in poll-bound Gujarat today hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the CBI raids in connection with the AAP government's previous excise policy and praised Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodia reformed government schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him."
Arvind Kejriwal also said that the people of Gujarat need good schools and hospitals now.
During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Mr Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of the state, ranging from free electricity supply to improving healthcare services.
Meanwhile, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against Sisodia and 12 other accused named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam. All of them were named in the FIR filed by the probe agency in the case.
Sisodia has now also been prohibited from traveling abroad.
