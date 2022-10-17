New Delhi: Ahead of reaching CBI office in the national capital for questioning in Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that a “complete fake” case is being prepared against him to arrest him.

Talking to media before entering the CBI office, Sisodia told reporters, “They are preparing to arrest me by making a completely fake case against me. I was to go to Gujarat for election campaign in the coming days. These people are losing Gujarat badly. Their purpose is to stop me from going to Gujarat election campaign.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Sisodia on Monday, 17 October, for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for Delhi.

In a series of tweets earlier today, Sisodia said that he had to go to Gujarat for election campaigning in the coming days. “These people (BJP) are losing in Gujarat badly. Their aim is to stop me from campaigning there. Whenever I went to Gujarat, I told people that we will build schools like Delhi for your children in Gujarat too,” the AAP leader claimed.

मेरे ख़िलाफ़ पूरी तरह से फ़र्ज़ी केस बनाकर इनकी तैयारी मुझे गिरफ़्तार करने की है. मुझे आने वाले दिनों में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गुजरात जाना था। ये लोग गुजरात बुरी तरह से हार रहे हैं। इनका मक़सद मुझे गुजरात चुनाव प्रचार में जाने से रोकना है। 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 17, 2022

He further said that people of Gujarat are "very happy" but the BJP do not want good schools to be built in Gujarat and for people to study and progress, the AAP leader claimed.

"But putting me in jail will not stop the election campaign in Gujarat. Today, every Gujarati has stood up. Now, even children will campaign in Gujarat for better schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity. The upcoming election is going to be a movement,” Sisodia added.

'BJP wants to put me in jail because of response AAP is getting in Gujarat'

Before leaving his house on Monday morning, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi claimed that the BJP wants to put him in jail because of the response AAP is getting in Gujarat.

"They are getting ready to arrest me. They raided my house but didn’t find anything. They searched my bank locker, hoping to find papers of unaccounted property, gold or money. They also went and questioned people in my village, thinking I would have bought land there. They found nothing... But this will not stop us. Even the children In Gujarat are campaigning for us now," Sisodia claimed.

AAP leaders, workers protest Sisodia's summons

In a massive show of strength, supporters of Manish Sisodia congregated outside his residence ahead of his questioning affecting the vehicular traffic movement.

AAP leaders and workers staged a massive roadshow in Delhi as Sisodia left for the CBI office.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Delhi as Sisodia and Section 144 has been imposed in the entire New Delhi district.

Heavy security was deployed outside Sisodia's house and police personnel were deployed from starting point of Mathura Road underpass to till the Supreme Court.

MPs and MLAs, including Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Jarnail Sinigh accompanied Sisodia when he left his house this morning for CBI office.

'As if AAP has won World Cup of corruption': BJP slams protests over Sisodia's summons

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed protest by AAP leaders and workers with party spokesperson Sambit Patra retorted as he told the media: "The way Manish Sisodia was raising slogans in an open car on the streets along with his supporters today, it seems as if Aam Aadmi Party has won the World Cup of corruption."

The BJP also accused the AAP of doing “pressure politics”. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of scams his ministers are accused of.

"These days, Kejriwal compares himself to god and his ministers to freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,” Bhatia alleged.

With inputs from agencies

