Manish Sisodia demands strong action against mining mafia after attack on AAP MLA in Punjab's Ropar district

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday demanded strong action from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over attack on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Punjab by the mining mafia.

"Our MLA from Punjab Amarjeet Singh Sandoa was attacked by the mining mafia. Mining mafia is ruling in the Captain Amarinder Singh's governance, the same way it used to rule in the BJP governance. Despite being in the opposition, our MLAs keeping their lives on the line against the mining mafia. Do something Captain," Sisodia said in a tweet.

पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक अमरजीत सिंह @AmarjitSandoa पर खनन माफिया ने हमला किया है। खनन माफिया का राज @capt_amarinder सरकार में भी अकाली सरकार जैसा ही चल रहा है। हमारे विधायक विपक्ष में रहकर भी, जानपर खेलकर खनन माफिया से लड़ रहे हैं। कुछ कीजिए कैप्टन साहब! — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 21, 2018

Sandoa was injured on Thursday after he and his security personnel were attacked by sand mafia goons in Punjab's Ropar district where he had gone to see an illegal sand mining site.

AAP national spokesperson Ashish Khaitan said that Amarinder Singh should take strict action against the mining mafia in Punjab or resign.

Seeking a white paper on the loss suffered by Punjab in the last 15 years due to illegal mining, Khaitan also accused Amarinder Singh of casual approach towards the "mafia".

"Amarinder Singh himself once saw (illegal) mining while he was in his helicopter and ordered his officials to take an immediate action. But it has been one-and-a-half years since the Congress came to power and illegal mining is still done openly," he said.

He said the MLA had stopped illegal mining four months earlier in the same village.