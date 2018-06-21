associate sponsors

AAP MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa attacked by mining mafia in Ropar, leader's turban tossed

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 16:00:48 IST

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's MLA from Ropar in Punjab, Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, was allegedly attacked on Thursday by the goons of mining mafia near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district, a party leader said.

AAP's MLA was attacked by mining mafia in Ropar. Screenshot from Facebook video

"Sandoa was attacked by the goons of mining mafia," AAP senior leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said.

He said the legislator has been rushed to PGIMER at Chandigarh.

The AAP MLAs turban was tossed up during the attack and even two of his security personnel were thrashed.

"If this is the plight of the elected representatives who are also provided security, imagine what is the fate of ordinary citizens," Khaira told PTI over phone on his way back to Chandigarh from Delhi.

He said he was rushing to PGIMER to see Sandoa.

Senior police officials of Ropar too have rushed to the spot where the incident took place.

The latest incident comes three days after two employees of the Punjab's forest department were attacked by the sand mafiaso, even as four other officials had escaped with minor injuries.

Two officials including a forest officer were brutally thrashed by five to seven assailants with sticks and sharp-edged weapons on the night of 18 June when they intercepted a tractor-trolley near Seonk village in Mohali.


