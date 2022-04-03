Manipur's 10-year-old girl attends school while babysitting her sister; minister extends support

Proud of her dedication, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Minister of Agriculture of Manipur, has decided to take care of her education till she graduates

A 10-year-old girl's struggle to attend school while babysitting her sister in Manipur is winning hearts on social media.

Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school and also babysits her sister, as her parents go out for farming, keeping her younger sister in her lap.

Once the photo of little Meiningsinliu surfaced on social media, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Minister of Agriculture of Manipur, shared it with prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. He expressed his amazement on Twitter, saying, "Her dedication for education is what left me amazed!"

Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap. pic.twitter.com/OUIwQ6fUQR — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) April 2, 2022

"As soon as I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family and asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication," added the minister.

Government of India’s initiative to promote girl child education, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, has seen a significant rise in number of girls being sent to schools now, and such examples of dedication towards education will only help to take the program forward.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.