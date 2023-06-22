Manipur violence: Two army soldiers injured in ‘unprovoked’ firing in Imphal west

Two soldiers were injured in a firing exchange between armed miscreants and soldiers of the Indian Army that was reported early in N Boljang, Imphal West district on Thursday morning, Spear Corps, Indian Army said.

In a tweet, Spear Corps said, “Unprovoked firing in Imphal West. Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West Distt in the morning hours of 22 June. Calibrated response by own troops to avoid any collateral damage. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries- both stable.”

Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in N Boljang, Imphal West Distt in the morning hours of 22 June. Calibrated response by own troops to avoid any collateral damage. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries-… pic.twitter.com/0G1b5mY9ZH — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 22, 2023

Moreover, one INSAS light machine gun has also been recovered during the initial search. Additional columns inducted and operations are in progress.

Earlier, an Indian Army soldier has been injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the intervening night of June 18-19.

The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government on Tuesday extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

With inputs from agencies

