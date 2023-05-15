Manipur Violence: Over 5,800 people flee to Mizoram, take shelter in relief camps

Over 5,800 people in violence-hit Manipur have left for Mizoram and taken shelter in different districts of the state, officials said on Sunday.

A total number of 5,822 people, belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community, have lodged in temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram.

The officials added that the Aizawl district currently has the highest number of displaced people at 2,021, followed by Kolasib (1,847) and Saitual (1,790).

Mizoram Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga pressed on his demand for a separate administration for tribals. Over 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP urged the Centre to create a separate administration in the wake of the violent clashes claiming that tribal people can no longer be considered under the ambit of the Manipur government.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with his four cabinet ministers, rushed to New Delhi on Sunday as the death toll of the clashes rose to 73.

Biren is likely to hold a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to look at ways to defuse the clashes that broke out between the majority Meitei community and tribal groups on May 3.

he violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

According to the Times of India, cabinet ministers Th Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam and Th Basantakumar Singh accompanied the chief minister to Delhi.

