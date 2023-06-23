Manipur Violence: Firing exchange between armed miscreants and Army in Imphal East and Kangpokpi

Exchange of fire between armed miscreants and the Indian Army was reported in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on Friday, sources said.

“Firing by armed miscreants in areas of Urangpat/Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Imphal East and Kangpokpi (in Manipur),” informed by the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army on Friday.

“Group of armed miscreants sneaked into the area from YKPI towards the hillside,” tweeted the Spear Corps.

“The armed miscreants opened fire from “automatic weapons towards villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi,” it said.

“Security forces columns deployed in these vacant villages responding in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage,” it added.

The Army further said that a large group of women, part of the mob in the YKPI and Seijang area prevented movement of additional columns into the area.

A similar incident was also reported on Thursday as exchange unknown gunmen opened fire at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

The Union home minister visited the state for four days last week as part of the confidence-building measures in the state and met all segments of society.

The home minister has said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government’s top priority and instructed them to strictly deal with any activities that disturb the peace.

With inputs from PTI

