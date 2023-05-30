Manipur Violence: Challenges have not disappeared, it will take some time to settle, says CDS Anil Chauhan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to violence-hit Manipur chaired a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state ministers, senior leaders and officials to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.
Challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday, expressing hope that things will settle down in some time.
“The situation now in the northeastern State is “not related to insurgency”. It is a clash between two ethnicities and a situation of law and order,” he said.
Talking about the situation in Manipur, he said “The Army, Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur before 2020. Since the challenges of the northern borders were far more, we were able to withdraw the Army. Since the insurgency situation had normalised, we were able to do that.”
Related Articles
“We are helping the State government with the problem,” the CDS said.
“I would like to say that the armed forces and Assam Rifles have done an excellent job there and may have saved a large number of lives. Though the challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, it will take some time. Hopefully, this will settle and the government there will be able to do the job with the help of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) etc,” he said.
Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA).
The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 in Manipur has gone up to 80, according to officials.
In his address to the cadets, Chauhan spoke out about the deployment of China’s PLA (People’s Liberation Army) along the northern borders.
“We see the war in Europe, the deployment of China’s PLA along the northern borders and geo-political crisis in neighbouring countries. These crises present a challenge to India, but the armed forces are firm to maintain the legitimacy of India’s claims and peace in the region,” he said.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with a delegation of different civil society organisations in Imphal. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present during the meeting.
Shah on Monday arrived in Manipur on a four-day-long visit to the state, which has seen violence between ethnic communities.
Five persons, including a Manipur Police Officer, were killed, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA’s house was vandalised and over 1,000 arms and ammunition were reportedly looted by a mob from armouries of Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion on Sunday.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Manipur Violence: BJP delegation to meet Amit Shah today amid fresh violence
Violent clashes broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe status.
Manipur sees fresh violence on Monday: What’s going on?
The trouble kicked off after armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon. A mob then torched two homes in Imphal, causing security forces to rush to the spot. Chief Minister Biren Singh has said the situation is now under control
Meiteis too have rights: Manipur is a grievous outcome of the Nehruvian folly of outsourcing Northeast to missionaries
Manipur often finds itself on the edge due to the twin Nehruvian blunder — of unilaterally handing over the Northeast to missionaries, and appeasing Naga insurgents at the cost of others. It’s time for course correction