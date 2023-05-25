Manipur Violence: BJP delegation to meet Amit Shah today amid fresh violence
Violent clashes broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe status.
Security has been tightened in Manipur soon after fresh violence was reported from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts.
A delegation of state BJP MLAs will travel to Guwahati to meet Union home minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Assam today. The delegation, led by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker T Satyabrata Singh will meet the home minister along with representatives from the ruling BJP, NPF and NPP.
According to officials, firing incidents were reported in the Kadangband region of Imphal West. Manipur security advisor Kuldeep Singh told ANI that the firing happened around 1.30 am from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband.
Fresh violence was also reported in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur, resulting in the death of one person.
The Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a meeting of community leaders of Manipur in an effort to bring peace to the ethnic violence-hit state. Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said India is in “danger” if things are not set right in the northeastern state as it shares the international border with Myanmar.
Also, the house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district was vandalised on Wednesday by a group of people claiming that the government in the strife-torn state is not doing enough to protect locals from militants belonging to another community, officials said.
The minister who is a BJP leader and his family members, however, were not present at the house when the mob, comprising mostly women, attacked the house in the Ningthoukhong area and damaged a portion of a gate, windows, a few furniture and electronic gadgets.
This is the first time a minister’s house was attacked during the ongoing ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the state that started three weeks ago and claimed more than 70 lives.
With inputs from agencies.
