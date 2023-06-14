Manipur violence: 9 killed, 10 injured in gunfight at Khamenlok

Nine people, including a woman, were killed and 10 others were severely wounded in a fresh violence in Manipur. The deaths took place in a shooting incident in Khamenlok area late on Tuesday night.

The area where fresh violence was reported is situated on the border between Kangpokpi district and Imphal East. A group of armed assailants began attacking people in the area in ethnic violence-hit Manipur around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight was triggered after security forces reached the area to counter the assailants.

“There was firing in the village around 10-10:30 pm and nine people were killed and 10 others injured. All injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of one is stated to be critical,” a report by Hindustan Times quoted Imphal East police superintendent K Shivakanta Singh as saying.

The police officer informed that Assam Rifles is in charge of the security of the area where the fresh killings were reported from.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to hospital in Imphal for treatment.

A NDTV report said some of those killed in the fresh violence in Manipur have cut marks on their bodies and multiple bullet injuries.

After the fresh incident of violence, curfew relaxations have been further reduced in Imphal.

News18 quoted sources saying that miscreants from Uyumpok and Nunshung have been continuing arson attempts in Shantipur, Khopibung and Khamenlok.

Manipur violence

As many as 115 people have been killed and over 40,000 displaces since 3 May when the violence between the tribal Kukis and the Meiteis erupted in Manipur.

The Meiteis are the dominant community in Imphal valley, while Kukis mostly reside in the hill districts. The violence was triggered during a court order for granting schedule tribe status to Meities. It soon spread to the state and additional security forces were pumped in to bring the situation under control.

On 1 June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of the panel as part of measures to ease tensions.

However, on Monday, prominent civil society organisations from Meitei and Kuki communities refused to be a part of a peace committee that the Union government constituted to broker peace in the state.

