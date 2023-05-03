Manipur unrest: Internet snapped, curfew imposed amid tribal groups' protest over inclusion of Meiteis in ST category

The Manipur government on Wednesday suspended mobile internet across the state and imposed a curfew in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts as well as the capital Imphal for the next five days.

The decisions were taken after fresh violence erupted in Bishnupur and Churachandpur following a rally by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) in protest against the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Thousands of tribals on Wednesday turned up at a ‘Solidarity March’ organised by ATSUM in all the ten hill districts of the state, PTI reported.

“Illegal immigration by Myanmarese & Bangladeshis threatens Meiteis’

The Meiteis who make up 53 percent of the state’s population inhabit the Manipur valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state’s land area. The tribals make up about 40 percent of Manipur’s population.

Lawmakers of the Valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur.

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions and tax relief but “more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity”, which it claimed was being “threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state”.

With inputs from PTI

