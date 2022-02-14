Manipur polls: BJP wants to root out corruption by bringing change in system, says Rajnath Singh
Singh said since the BJP came to power in Manipur, the state has witnessed development. He added that under the BJP government, road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved
Imphal West (Manipur): Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Monday said the BJP wants to root out corruption by bringing change in the system.
Addressing a public rally in Langthabal, Manipur, the Defence Minister said, "No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP government at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change in the system."
Speaking further, Rajnath said since the BJP came to power in Manipur, the state has witnessed development. Under the BJP government, road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved, he added.
"After the BJP came to power in Manipur, the state witnessed development. During the BJP-led government road, rail and air connectivity in the region improved," the Defence Minister said.
The elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on 10 March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises fair probe in illegal sand mining case if Mann becomes CM
The Delhi chief minister said that Channi is losing from both seats he is contesting and this has been confirmed through telepolls
'BJP made a good football team': Manipur CM Biren Singh hopes to form solo govt
Singh said he has had a 'bitter experience' with the coalition government. 'After polls, we may have a post-poll alliance with our fellow parties. We will not break up ties but we will not have any pre-poll alliance this time,' he said
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Why Phase 1 polling is a do-or-die moment for Yogi Adityanath
As Assembly polls kick off in western UP on 10 February, of the seven phases into which the state elections have been divided, the first one is perhaps the most critical for the BJP