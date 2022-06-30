Manipur landslide: Amit Shah speaks to CM, railway minister; seven bodies recovered, at least 50 still missing
A massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night that killed at least seven
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a landslide near a railway construction site in the Northeastern state.
The home minister said a team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the landslide site while two more teams are on their way.
Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. Two more teams are on their way to Tupul, Shah tweeted.
Meanwhile, seven bodies have been recovered so far. The rescued people are being shifted to hospital. Around 45 persons are still missing, said Solomon L Fimate, SDO of Noney district.
Several were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.
