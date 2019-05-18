Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: BSEM declares Class 10 result on manresults.nic.in, pass percentage is at 74%

Manipur 10th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Manipur board released the Class 10 exam resuls today on the official website. The pass percentage this year stands at 74.69 percent, reports said.
The Manipur board has declared the Class 10 board exam results. Students can check the official website manresults.nic.in for their scores.
The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972. At present 786 high and higher secondary schools (226 government, 103 government-aided and 457 private) are affiliated to the Board for certification at end of secondary stage ie, Class 10. The Board conducts public examination at the end of Class 10 for the courses studied in Class 10 only.
The Manipur board conducted the Class 10 board exam across 96 centres across the state from February to March 2019.
The subjects that students are awaiting their Class 10 results for, conducted by the Manipur board, include: Science, social science, mathematics and three language papers including English.
This year, more than 35 thousand candidates have appeared for the BSEM Class 10 examination. Since a large number of students will be trying to access the official website to check their results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them. In that case, students can log on to alternative platforms to check their Class 12 scores.
A host of websites and portals will also be publishing the result tomorrow along with the official website manresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2019 can visit websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com to access Class 10 results if the official website is down.
Even though the Manipur board notified that the results of the Class 10 exams are likely to be released on Saturday, the official website does not specify a time. However, Nws18 reported that it could be expected at 11 am.
The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) will declare the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exams today (Saturday, 18 may). According to manresults.nic.in where the 2019 HSLC result link will be uploaded, the date for publishing the Manipur Board Class 10 result has been declared as 18 May.
Candidates who appeared for the 2019 HSLC Class 10 exams can check their results on the official websites — manresults.nic.in.
How to check Manipur Class 10th result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board — manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link for 'High School Leaving Certificate Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, birth details and hit 'submit'
Step 4: After submitting, your result will appear on the page
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
On 8 May, COHSEM declared the results of Class 12 examinations for science, arts and commerce stream. A total of 28,000 students had appeared in the Higher Secondary 2019 examinations with 21,151 of them clearing the exam. The overall pass percentage was at 73.83 percent.
Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh have jointly secured the top rank with 476 marks. From Arts stream, Oinam Barlin Meitei has topped with 445 marks, while Gurumayum Roberto Sharma came first in the Commerce stream with 416 marks.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
