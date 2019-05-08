Manipur Class 12 Result 2019 Declared Updates: Michael Atom, Laishram Librada from science stream share top rank in 12th exams

Manipur Class 12 Result 2019 date and time LATEST news and updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) released the results of Manipur Board Higher Secondary Education (HSE) or Class 12 exams 2019 today, (Wednesday 8 May) at 3 pm.

Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh have jointly secured the top rank with 476 marks. From Arts stream, Oinam Barlin Meitei has topped with 445 marks, while Gurumayum Roberto Sharma came first in the Commerce stream with 416 marks.

The results will be available on the board's official websites — manipurcohsem.com and manresults.nic.in. This year, the Manipur board conducted the 12th board exams from 18 February to 20 March.

Candidates who appeared for the 2019 HSE Class 12 exams can check their results on the official websites by following steps.

Steps to check Manipur Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board — manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for 'Higher Secondary Examination Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and other details and hit 'submit'

Step 4: Once your results appear on the page, download them and take a printout for future use

About Manipur Board:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) was established in 1992 under the provisions of the Manipur Higher Secondary Act, 1992.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.