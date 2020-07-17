Manipur govt launches educational channel Lairik on Jio TV to broadcast classroom sessions

The free to air channel would be managed by the Department of Education, Manipur, state education minister Thokchom Radheshyam said

Manipur education minister Thokchom Radheshyam on Thursday launched the state’s first ever dedicated educational channel called Lairik on Jio TV at his office chamber in Imphal, reports said.

This move will allow students to watch educational content easily on their phone and they will not have to depend on a TV unit for learning.

The channel would be managed by Department of Education, Manipur, reported Hindustan Times quoting the education minister.

Lairik, which means book, can show programmes in local language as well as English. Live programmes like classroom sessions can also be integrated with in it. The channel can be watched anywhere in the country.

According to the a report in E-Pao.net, Radheshyam thanked vice president of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Jio TV RV Balasubramaniam Iyer, saying that Jio TV is providing the platform to Manipur government for running the educational channel free of cost.

The education minister also said that in the prevailing situation the learning teaching process should continue, the report added.

Sixty-four out of 700 channels on Jio TV are dedicated to education. These channels are hosted by Ministry of HRD (Swayam Prabha), Ministry of IT (DigiShala), government of Gujarat (Vande Gujarat), Skills Development (Million Lights) and many other states.

The education department of Manipur earlier unveiled the digital e-content based website www.laireek.net and made avaialble e-textbooks digital study materials and notes prepared by teachers.

Radheshyam today released the Manipur Board Class 12 result in the state as well. Out of the total students who took the Class 12 exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Manipur (COHSEM), 86 percent have passed.

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at manresults.nic.in.