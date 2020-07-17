COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur: Archana Hijam and Khomdram Menaka Devi top science, arts streams with 97% and 92.8%

Archana Hijam from Changangei topped the Science stream class 12 exam with 97 percent. Meanwhile, the Arts stream class 12 exam was topped by Khomdram Menaka Devi from Imphal with 92.8 percent.

COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur: The Manipur higher secondary education board (COHSEM) on Friday declared the class 12 exam results on the official website — manresults.nic.in.

Archana Hijam from Changangei topped the science stream with 97 percent, while Khomdram Menaka Devi from Imphal topped the arts stream with 92.8 percent, reports said.

In the commerce stream, Justina Yendrembam from Imphal topped the exam with 89.6 percent.

The overall pass percentage in the class 12 exam this year was 86 percent.

A total of 29,144 students appeared in the Manipur Higher Secondary examinations this year, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2020

Step 1: Go to the websites - manreuslts.nic.in or cohsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for COHSEM HSE Result 2020

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth and other login credentials

Step 4: Your Manipur 12th Result 2020 for HSE Exam will be displayed on the screen. You can check your score in each subject along with the total marks secured by you in the examination.

The Manipur HSLC Class 10 results were declared earlier with a 65.34 pass percentage. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School secured the top spot with 579 marks.