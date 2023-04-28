Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s event venue vandalised, set ablaze ahead of his visit

A violent mob vandalised and set ablaze the venue of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s event scheduled for Friday in the state’s Churachandpur district. The situation is tense and heavy security has been deployed in the district, which is located about 63 km from capital Imphal, police said.

The Manipur CM is due to inaugurate a gym and sports facility in the district today.

Footage of the incident show huge crowds breaking chairs and damaging property inside a hall where Singh is scheduled to visit. The mob also set on fire sports equipment and the grounds where the event is due to be held.

It is still unclear whether the programme has been cancelled.

The protest was allegedly led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which has been objecting to the BJP government’s survey of reserved and protected forests and similar areas like wetlands in Manipur.

According to the forum, the Manipur government has demolished churches with “absolutely no consideration and respect for something which is deeply sacred…” for the people of the state.

In a statement, the forum said it has been compelled to carry out a non-cooperation campaign with the government and its programmes, and has also called a bandh in the district on Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Another group, the Kuki Students’ Organisation has also announced its support for the forum, alleging “step-motherly treatment to tribals.” In a separate statement, the Kuki Students’ Organisation said it condemns “undermining tribal rights including demolition of religious centres and illegally evicting tribal villages”.

The Manipur government earlier this month demolished three churches in the state, which it said were “illegal constructions”. Following the demolition, a local organisation then approached the Manipur High Court. A bench of acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran said people were evicted from the churches based on the documents, policy decisions and in line with the Supreme Court’s directions on dealing with illegal constructions.

