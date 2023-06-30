Manipur CM Biren Singh says 'not resigning', supporters tear letter to pieces
Biren Singh was expected to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday, but a large number of demonstrators congregated outside his house after rumours started doing rounds that he was contemplating resigning from the post
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday changed his mind of stepping down for the post after thousand of demonstrators blocked his convoy from proceeding towards Governor’s house in Imphal.
His resignation letter was torn by his supporters.
#WATCH | Moment when women supporting Manipur CM Biren Singh tore up his resignation letter pic.twitter.com/dB8IjWNmya
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
"I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," Biren Singh tweeted.
At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.
— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023
Biren Singh was expected to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey around 3 pm on Friday, but a large number of demonstrators, including women, congregated outside his house after rumours started doing rounds that he was contemplating resigning from the post.
The CM allegedly had made up his mind to step down after renewed violence in the state on Thursday that claimed three more lives and left 5 injured.
#WATCH | Several women gathered near Manipur CM N Biren Singh's residence in Imphal to support the CM. pic.twitter.com/9WqcmCflRB
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
Biren Singh stopped by supporters
#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh outside his residence in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/1uqm0jafVE
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
What was written in Manipur CM Biren Singh's resignation letter?
The resignation letter, which is now torn, read, "I hereby submit my resignation as Chief Minister of Manipur. I thank you for your cooperation and guidance during the past few months."
Date June 30, the letter was addressed to the Manipur Governor.
By Friday afternoon, hundreds of youth wearing black shirts and women sat down in front of the CM's residence demanding that Biren Singh should not resign.
"At this critical juncture, the Biren Singh government should stand firm and crack down on troublemakers," PTI quoted Kshetrimayum Shanti, a women leader, as saying.
#WATCH | Voices emerge in support of Manipur CM Biren Singh outside his residence in Imphal.
"We do not want the CM to resign, he should not resign. He is doing a lot of work for us. We are in giving support the CM," says the locals of Manipur pic.twitter.com/FnQ8Spu6Vw
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
On Thursday, armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel village. The Indian Army said security forces personnel "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation.
Members of the community to which two of the rioters belonged collected their bodies and took out a procession to the CM's residence in Imphal, Army said.
The women-led demonstration even dared police to arrest them. They were also seen burning tyres in the middle of the road to prevent police movement.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state that erupted on 3 May.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
With inputs from agencies
