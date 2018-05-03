Manipur Board Class 12 results 2018: Selina Keisham tops exams with 482 marks from science stream

The Manipur Board Class 12 results for this year were declared on Thursday and Selina Keisham topped the exams.

Keisham topped the exams with 482 marks from the science stream. Ningthoujam Radharani Devi topped the arts stream with 449 marks and Sagar Acharya emerged first in the commerce stream with 431 marks.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), which is also known as the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM Manipur), has declared the Class 12 results.

The results have been released on its official website: manresults.nic.in.

Here's how candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Class XII 2018 results:

- Visit the official website: manresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link which reads 'Manipur Class 12 result 2018' or 'Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018'.

- Enter your roll number and other relevant details in the space provided.

- Hit 'Submit'.

- Download or take a printout of the results for future reference.

The Manipur HSE Class XII 2018 exams were conducted across 91 centres and a total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the same.