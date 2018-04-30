Manipur Board Class 12 results 2018: COHSEM to declare results today, candidates can check scores on manresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), which is also known as the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM Manipur), will declare the Class XII results today (30 April).

The results will be released on its official website: manresults.nic.in.

Here's how candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Class XII 2018 results:

- Visit the official website: manresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link which reads 'Manipur Class 12 result 2018' or 'Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018'.

- Enter your roll number and other relevant details in the space provided.

- Hit 'Submit'.

- Download or take a printout of the results for future reference.

According to News18, the COHSEM, which conducts the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) for the state, had last year announced the Class XII results on 23 May.

The Manipur HSE Class XII 2018 exams were conducted across 91 centres and a total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the same.